Our friends at CFMOTO world headquarters in Hangzhou have passed along this little gem they put together to showcase CFMOTO's 2021 year in review.

Don't forget to be among the first to view the PSB content on YouTube. We're starting 2022 by celebrating our 900 subscribers! Join us today.

We're up to 4,000 views of the video below from our visit to the 2017 Dealer Meeting. It was not minus-6 degrees that week like it is here in Minny!