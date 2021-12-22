Distributor’s vendor, dealer show set for Jan. 29-30 in Louisville

It's beginning to look like old times with the upcoming flip of the calendar bringing with it the first stand-alone aftermarket parts and accessories distributor show since 2019. The Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties National Vendor Presentation Product Expo will be here before you know it.

Dealers and vendors will converge on the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville from Jan. 29-30.

The Expo will take place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fun continues through Happy Hour from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on the expo floor. The show continues on Sunday, with the Expo open from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Looking forward to seeing you there.

You can see the preview in the digital edition of Powersports Business by clicking the image below. Inside front cover, the same place LeMans Corp. and its has been found in every edition for nearly 25 years.