Friends of Oceano Dunes brings positive news to OHVers

Jim Suty, president, Friends of Oceano Dunes has informed Powersports Business that late Friday, Friends of Oceano Dunes reached an agreement with State Parks to prevent the closure of Oceano Dunes SVRA and Pier Avenue while Friends’ case against the California Coastal Commission was being decided by the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

On March 18, 2021, the Coastal Commission purported to change the permit for Oceano Dunes SVRA to require (a) closure of the SVRA by 2024, (b) closure of the Pier Avenue entrance by July 1, 2022, (c) a prohibition against crossing Arroyo Grande Creek immediately when even a trickle of water is present, and (d) a host of other interim restrictions on SVRA OHV recreation and camping. Friends filed a lawsuit to overturn the Commission action.

Early this week, Parks began canceling camping reservations based on minimal amounts of water in Arroyo Grande Creek. This effectively closed OHV and camping at the park.

Friends had been negotiating with Parks and the Commission to “stay” the March 2021 permit conditions during the litigation. Late yesterday, Friends reached agreement with Parks, and the Commission agreed not to oppose the interim agreement in Court.

Importantly, Parks agreed to immediately allow camping and OHV recreation at the Oceano Dunes SVRA, and to stop crossing at the creek only if water levels in the creek reached 12 inches.

Friends and Parks also agreed that Pier Avenue would not be closed on July 1, 2022, but would remain open while the Court was deciding the case.

Other technical requirements were modified to make them less onerous on OHV recreation and camping while the Case is being decided.

Friends can still seek additional relief from the Court on remaining conditions that have not been stayed.

Friends is pleased that families can continue to camp and enjoy this beautiful state legislated SVRA and Pier Avenue will remain open during the litigation.

Friends of Oceano Dunes is a 501(C)(3) California not-for-profit corporation expressly created in 2001 to preserve camping and off-highway vehicle recreation at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area (ODSVRA). Friends is a grass root volunteer organization which represents approximately 28,000 members and users of the Oceano Dunes SVRA. www.oceanodunes.org.