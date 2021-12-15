Volcon adds 5-location dealership group for western expansion

Barely a month after having debuted at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Volcon continues to ramp up its dealer partners. Nash Powersports becomes the first dealership group on the west coast to partner with Volcon, with commentary from Bill Nash below.

(From left) Kenny Cook, Larry Meservey, Dave Auringer, Tyler Rozanski and Chris Markovich get the official word on Volcon at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta.

Here’s the official scoop from Austin.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced a dealership agreement with Nash Powersports, one of the nation’s top off-road dealerships, to bring its line of electric powersports vehicles to the West Coast.

In six short weeks, with a goal of closing 25 dealers by the end of 2021, Volcon has already added 32 influential dealers to its roster to bring its lineup to market in the U.S. in 2022.

“We’re very excited to be the first West Coast dealer of Volcon’s products! There’s a lot of desire for electric in the off-road world these days and Volcon is on the cutting edge of that movement,” said Bill Nash, Owner, Nash Powersports. “Our five dealerships service some of the biggest off-road markets in the United States and we can’t wait to see the Grunt and future side-by-sides out in the sands of the Southwest and up in the dense terrain of the Northwest next year and beyond.”

New Dealers Added

Nash Powersports - Mesa, Arizona

Nash Powersports - Phoenix, Arizona

Nash Powersports - Scottsdale, Arizona

Wild Horse Harley-Davidson Kawasaki (Bend, OR)

Nash Powersports (South Auburn, WA)

“Nash Powersports perfectly represents the kind of dealerships we are looking to work with to bring our products to market,” said Melissa Coffey, Director of International Sales and Development. “We are very excited to see our products in their showrooms across the West. We believe Nash can be a volume driver for us and we are all very happy to have them on board.”

Additionally, the Austin-based manufacturer was awarded a design patent for the unique Exo-Arch Grunt frame in both the United States and China.

There are a lot of innovations packed into the Volcon Grunt but none more prominent than the frame. The patented design was the brainchild of engineer and co-founder Christian Okonsky and designer Darren McKeage.

⁠

“I knew we needed an iconic design, something that, at a glance, would identify the vehicle as a Volcon and differentiate us from any other brand,” said Okonsky. “Since the frame is the foundation for everything on a motorcycle, it made sense that we concentrate on that as the part of the bike that was unique to Volcon.”

As Volcon moves closer to launching into the side-by-side market, additional design and utility patents are lined up for application in 2022 in the United States, China and beyond.