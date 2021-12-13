Join us on #WebinarWednesday for an early look at Q4 retail performance

You’re invited to join Powersports Business editor-in-chief Dave McMahon on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2:00 p.m. Central as we take a deep dive into the early returns of the Q4 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey in the finale of the 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series.

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/Join-us-for-an-early-look-at-Q4-retail-performance

Wondering what business has been like from October through December for dealers who sell new and/or pre-owned units? What about parts sales? F&I? We’ll unveil service department trends also from the recently launched survey during the free, live webinar. While the survey remains active, we’ll share results from the dealers who have already completed the survey.

The 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series is proudly sponsored by McGraw Powersports, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and CFMOTO.