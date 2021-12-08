Deadline for Nifty 50 submissions is Dec. 17

Now that you've selected who from your company is going to submit that slick new product for the 2022 Winter/Spring Powersports Business Nifty 50, it's probably a good time to notify them that the application deadline is inching closer.

The application is available below. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As always, Nifty 50 products and services can be related to aftermarket or factory parts, accessories, apparel, helmets, distributorship house brands, F&I products, DMS, technology, business software, etc.

Know of a product that your company or distributorship's house brand needs to submit for the Nifty 50? Simply copy this URL and send a friendly reminder to your product manager or guru of Nifty 50-dom in your company. Most nominations are coming with video, so don't miss that free promo opportunity on our YouTube premiere of all the nominations.

And for you nostalgic types, we’ve included the video compilation of last year’s video submissions.