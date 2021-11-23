Parts Unlimited hosts epic Red Rock Run 2 in Utah (video)

Dealers and vendors who participated in the Parts Unlimited Red Rock Run 2 in St. George, Utah, this month are still riding a high. With mountain bike trails, Zion National Park and the dunes of Sand Hollow State Park as their playground, the distributor made sure no terrain was left untouched. Sponsored mountain biker Aaron Gwin, a 5x downhill World Cup champ and current Intense Factory Racing team member, joined the festivities.

Here’s a look at the highlights:

See if you can find your dealer and industry pals and Parts reps in the photo gallery here:

https://www.parts-unlimited.com/media/galleries/parts-ride-2021

Some, er, Intense, riding was part of the fun in St. George, Utah, for Parts Unlimited's top dealers.