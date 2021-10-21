New Polaris RZR Pro R gets streets of Long Beach treatment (video)

The official unveil of the all-new RZR Pro R happens Nov. 9, but Polaris has teamed up with Hoonigan for a video of the new rig that oozes epicness. It’ll be a certain discussion topic among dealers attending to the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference from Nov. 8-10.

We can’t argue with the PR-speak that it “will likely be the most incredible video you will see this year.”

The always creative Hoonigan crew got their hands on an all-new, modded Polaris RZR Pro R and employed the wheelman services of champion driver RJ Anderson to take on the streets of Long Beach.

In this homage to the home of the Hoonigan Donut Garage, Anderson shows the Hoonigan crew just what he and the all-new vehicle are capable of.