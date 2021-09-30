Can-Am announces Oct. 8 as ‘International Off-Road Day’

According to a recent announcement, Oct. 8, 2021, will now be known as “International Off-Road Day” presented by Can-Am – a day to celebrate the places we go, the fun we have, the work we get done, the memories we make, and the incredible vehicles that make all of it possible.

“International Off-Road Day is for everyone across the five continents who, like us, has off-roading in their DNA,” said Julie Tourville, Director Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP in the announcement. “Let’s come together and celebrate the lifestyle and the off-road experiences that make us happy. It doesn’t matter what vehicle you drive – just get out and ride, and be thankful for the land, the trails, the fun, and of course, the vehicles that get the job done in some of the harshest conditions out there.”

To celebrate the inaugural International Off-Road Day, a team of Can-Am Off-Road ambassadors that includes professional racers like Ken Block, Dustin Jones, and Cory Weller, along with celebrities like Cowboy Cerrone, will take part in rides around the world.

As part of the festivities, Can-Am will have a presence at Sand Hollow Trail Hero in Hurricane, Utah, with Brand Ambassadors and other fun activities. The event aims to encourage communities to come together and build awareness around access to trails and off-roading, which is in the same spirit as International Off-Road Day.