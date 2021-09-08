Snowmobile shows returning despite COVID concerns

It might only be September with dirt still everywhere, but snowmobiling enthusiasts are seeking out “snow show” events already this season.

In Upstate New York’s Lewis County people recently traveled from Pennsylvania, Maine and New Hampshire to enter this year’s Northern New York Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap Meet. Although the show was geared toward the vintage crowd, vendors were on-hand with new products as well.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12, North Branch, Minnesota, will also become home to Hay Days – the “unofficial kick-off to winter” for many in the Midwest. The show is returning after a sudden cancellation one year ago.

Powersports Business has previously reported that the Big East Powersports Show intends to return to Syracuse’s New York State Fairgrounds Oct. 1-3, after a one-year COVID-related absence.

Does your dealership plan to attend any events this season? If so let us know by sending an email to the hyperlinked author tag!