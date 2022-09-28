The Big East Powersports Show: Setup day 1

Our friends from Snow Goer Magazine are in Syracuse, New York, with pedal to the metal making ready for the Big East Powersports Show. Winter is right around the corner, so get geared up at the show just in time for the snow to start to fall. We're excited for the season, are you?

With factory displays from manufacturers and dealer booths selling gear and accessories, attendees will have access to performance parts, oil brands, decals, towing products, riding destinations, additives, snowmobile clubs, electronic gadgets, skis, traction products and more.

Click the link to learn more about the Big East Powersports Show that will take place Sept. 30- Oct. 2.

Setup day one is in full swing! Check out the progress below: