H-D1 marketplace now ‘largest online source of pre-owned’ motorcycles

According to a recent announcement from Harley-Davidson, since launching in July 2021 the H-D1 Marketplace has become the go-to online Harley-Davidson marketplace for dealer-based listings with the largest selection of dealer pre-owned H-D motorcycles in the United States.

“With H-D1 Marketplace, it was our intention to change the face of the online marketplace for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles, aligned to our Hardwire priorities. We have seen the power of the H-D Certified program, driving desirability, enhancing the overall customer experience and providing an extra level of confidence for our customers in their purchase,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, CEO and President of Harley-Davidson in the announcement. “We wanted to ensure that our riders have access to the largest selection of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles, backed by the strength of our dealers – today, we have achieved that initial goal. H-D1 Marketplace will continue to evolve and it's our ambition that it becomes the ultimate online home for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles.”

According to the announcement, as of today, the H-D1 Marketplace has:

• 22,000 pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycle listings

• 1,000 H-D Certified motorcycles

• 540 participating U.S. Harley-Davidson dealers



Have your customers mentioned the marketplace yet? Let us know your experience by reaching out via email through the hyperlinked author tag.