Side-by-side accessories manufacturer adds national sales manager

In case you haven’t heard, the side-by-side industry is still on an upward trajectory. Just find a depleted dealership showroom floor nearby. Now, one accessories company is ramping up its staff to make those new customers feel as comfortable as possible in their new machines.

Downers Grove, Illinois-based HardCabs announced the addition of Rob Mason as national sales manager. Mason will be building the dealer direct network and sales program for the aftermarket. He will be working remotely from his residence in Gaylord, Michigan, and will be traveling with the company truck, trailer and demo vehicle throughout the U.S.

Mason most recently was with Mahindra, where he help to set up the dealer network for the Roxor.

Mason comes from a racing and competition background that evolved into an extensive powersports and power equipment career, with 30 years in both wholesale and retail. During that time, he was part of two brand complete launches, (Altoz and Roxor) along with two other brands in their revival stage (Arctic Cat and Dixie Chopper). He is experienced with dealer training and setting up dealer programs with the ultimate goal of maximizing company growth by achieving both market share and revenue targets.

"I can't be more pleased that Rob is joining our operations,” said Mike Kelly, VP and GM at HardCabs. “He is bringing us a level of focused industry experience that we have never had before.”

“I look forward to the HardCabs challenge with a look forward to dealer growth, and revenue growth, all while increasing our end user and dealer partner branding relationship,” Mason said.

HardCabs are manufactured in the Czech Republic and distributed throughout North America from the central warehouse and offices located in Illinois.