Side-by-side market gains another entrant

The side-by-side market continues to gain steam, with news this week that another manufacturer has made their debut machine for the segment. We'll take a deep dive into the segment during the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Nov. 8-10 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta. Click here for information on the conference.

Canada-based ARGO has launched its first models in the side-by-side segment. ARGO debuts in the UTV space with the all-new Magnum XF 500 and the XF LE 500.

ARGO Magnum XF 500

Here’s the scoop from Hamburg, Ontario:

From loading and hauling, to dumping and towing, the all-new 2022 ARGO XF 500 Magnum side-by-side is built to tackle jobs with the most usable features available anywhere. It turns chores into fun, and adventure into relaxation. The signature features of the Magnum side-by-sides are a versatile rear cargo box with a payload of 500 pounds and multiple tie-down options ease securing loads, while a unique class-leading enclosed storage built into the tailgate, under hood, under seat and a glovebox provide a convenient way of keeping added payload secure.

ARGO Magnum XF 500 SE

A 2-inch rear receiver hitch is backed by a 1,200-pound towing capacity. The premium quality bodywork features an automotive style hood. It’s complemented by a smart dash and console layout featuring a multi-function digital gauge and dash-mounted shift lever. And it’s topped with an ultrabright halogen headlight system that provides superior lighting.

ARGO Magnum XF 500 SE

ARGO focused on maximum rider comfort, with emphasis on optimizing ergonomics and occupant space. The low-profile shoulder and foot restraints ease vehicle entry and exit while providing additional shoulder room compared to competitive models.

Added is the infinitely adjustable tilt steering wheel that provides maximum clearance for the driver’s legs, plus ergonomically friendly accelerator and brake pedals. Vehicle entry and exit have never been so easy and comfortable.

Power comes from a 443cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke SOHC electronic fuel injection (EFI) engine equipped with an automatic CVT transmission featuring Hi and Low range, neutral, reverse, park and engine braking.

The Magnum side-by-sides are shaft driven and feature Push-Button 2WD/4WD with Front Differential Lock maximizing traction when needed.

An ARGO exclusive, the Push-Button Locking/Unlocking Rear Differential, provides easy steering and a tight turning radius that won’t tear up the turf.

Built for superior on and off trail performance, the Magnum XF 500 comes standard with independent double A-arm front and rear suspension boasting 7.5-inches of travel with adjustable pre-load shocks for comfort and control. A full 10 inches of ground clearance and a rear-mounted swaybar provide an enhanced ride quality. Pairing this suspension with dual hydraulic disk brakes in the front and hydraulic disk in the rear, this side-by-side not only offers competitive pricing but also offers the latest in off-road maneuverability.

The XF 500 rides on 25-inch Maxxis tires and the LE on 25-inch Duro Powergrip tires on aluminum wheels and features painted body panels. Both models come standard with a 3,000-pound winch, Push-Button 2WD/4WD with Front Differential Lock and Push-Button Locking/Unlocking Rear Differential.

Engine

This compact 4-stroke, SOHC engine is liquid cooled and features electronic fuel injection (EFI). Offering the perfect balance of horsepower and torque, the 443cc engine will work just as hard as you do to get the job done while providing the necessary power for relaxing trail rides.

Drive

Automatic CVT transmission featuring Hi and Low range, neutral, reverse, park and engine braking. All Magnum models have Push-Button 2WD/4WD with Front Differential Lock that gives you on demand capabilities for added grab and traction in unruly terrain. An ARGO exclusive is the Push-Button Locking/Unlocking Rear Differential providing easy steering and a tight turning radius that won’t tear up the turf.

Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Standard on the XF 500 LE model, the Electronic Power Steering (EPS) is designed to not only enhance the operator’s experience but also to provide an added sense of control and confidence when making strenuous turns on and off the trails.

Suspension

XF 500 models feature independent double A-arm front and rear suspensions with 7.5 inches of travel for premium comfort and control in all riding conditions.

With 10 inches of ground clearance and adjustable preload shocks, riders can easily make adjustments to match their riding style and load carrying requirements.

Digital Gauge

Digital instrument panel with odometer, speedometer, tripmeter, RPM, transmission position, 2wd/4wd/ lock indicator, fuel gauge, temperature, low-battery, high beam and check engine lights.

Wheel and Tires

Coming standard with 25-inch Maxxis tires seated on factory steel wheels or outfitted with premium 25-inch Duro Powergrip tires seated on aluminum wheels with the LE package, these aggressive off-road tires provide superior traction when venturing off road into unknown territory.

Adjustable Tilt Steering Wheel

Installed with operator comfort in mind, the adjustable tilt steering wheel can be adjusted to accommodate the size of the operator.

Winch

The heavy-duty winch is engineered with durability and structural integrity in mind. Ready for year-round applications, this 3,000-pound winch comes spooled with

cable to maximize strength and longevity. Standard on the LE model and available as an accessory on base model.

Rear Dump Box with Bed Mat

Built for versatile applications, the Magnum Series side-by-sides come standard with a utility dump box equipped with a dump assist shock and a 500-pound load capacity. Additionally, the dump box is outfitted with a shaped bed mat giving the cargo space added grip and protection.

Storage

Offering added cargo space within the Magnum Series, additional storage is available within the dump box tailgate. Stow away your added tools and items within the closable tailgate storage. As well as under the hood, seat and a glove box.

Transportation

No trailer? No problem. The Magnum Series is engineered and designed with dimensions that allow it to be transported within a full-size truck bed.

Available Colors

XF - Green Colored Plastics

XF LE - Flame Orange Paint or Slate Gray Paint