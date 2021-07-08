Dealerships team up for major weekend rally; $3.5 million raised in first 24 years

If your dealership is celebrating 25 years of anything in 2021, it’s reason to celebrate. J&L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be ratcheting up the fun factor this weekend by hosting the 25th Anniverary of Hot Harley Nights.

Organizers have lined up a jam-packed slate of top-flight motorsports and entertainment events for the 25th anniversary of Hot Harley Nights. Hosted by J&L Harley-Davidson, this year’s rally takes place July 9-11 at J&L Harley-Davidson and the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

While the rally is known for its riding, music, stunt shows, racing and more, the priority has always been to generate funds for Make-A-Wish South Dakota, and Hot Harley Nights has raised over $3.5 million for this worthy cause over the past 24 years.

“Our mission has always been charity-driven,” said Hot Harley Nights organizer and J&L Harley-Davidson co-owner Jimmy Entenman. “But we’re looking to have as much fun as we possibly can during the process. We’ve got a lot going on during the weekend, but I think I’m most excited about country superstar Rodney Atkins, our music headliner for Saturday night — I am keyed up and ready to go!”

Festivities kick off at J&L Harley-Davidson on Friday, July 9, at 9 a.m. Patrons can avail themselves of excellent food and drink, National HOG Pin Stop, Silent Auction, and free Harley-Davidson demo rides. The Hot Harley Nights Rider Justice Poker Run Scramble starts at 10 a.m. — participants can turn in completed cards later that day or stretch things out and return them Saturday or Sunday.

Other riding opportunities on opening day include the J&L Harley-Davidson Owners Ride, Glacial Lakes Harley-Davidson Run to Hot Harley Nights, Hooligan Flat Track Clinic and the Regions LARGEST Ride-in Bike Show.

Bookending Day 1 of Hot Harley Nights will be the thrilling stunt riding of Rhett Rotten in his authentic 1930s wood-constructed bowl known as the Wall of Death, starting with the first of four daily shows at 9 a.m., and the musical stylings of premier 80s rock tribute band Arch Allies, who close out the night with the music of Journey, Styx, Bon Jovi, Def Lepperd, REO Speedwagon, Boston, and many more.

Day 2 begins bright and early on Saturday, July 10, at 9 a.m. Rally goers can look forward to more Rhett Rotten Wall of Death stunt shows throughout the day, as well as more free H-D demo rides, Guided Rides hosted by Sioux Falls Harley Owners Group, Speed-Kings Custom Harley Show, Shinko Tire and HardDrive Burn Out Contest and the Hot Harley Nights Motorcycle Parade.

Then things shift to the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds for J&P Cycles Dirt Dash Hooligan Racing, the Rhett Rotten Roller Show and music from Rick Monroe and the Hitmen and Rodney Atkins.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the Hot Harley Nights 25th Anniversary Rally finishes up on Sunday with more demo rides, more Rhett Rotten, the J&P Cycles Hooligan Dirt Dash, the J&L Harley Ride to Wagon Wheel and a musical performance by former rocker-turned-country-phenom Darius Rucker.

Sponsors for this year’s Hot Harley Nights include Sanford Health, J&L Harley-Davidson, Harley-Davidson of Fargo, Big Sioux PowerSports, Budweiser, Chesterman Co, First PREMIER Bank, Glacial Lakes Harley-Davidson, Great Western Bank, Howe Plumbing & Heating, Interstate PowerSystems, Jans Corporation, J&P Cycles, Make-A-Wish, McKinney Olson Insurance, Rider Justice, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, Soukup Construction, Speedkings, Those Guys ABATE, Tony’s Catering, and Woods Fuller Schultz & Smith.

J&L Harley-Davidson’s Hot Harley Nights 25th Anniversary runs Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11. New and returning riders can find out anything they ever wanted to know about Hot Harley Nights Motorcycle Rally by visiting www.hotharleynights.com. And be sure to check out HHN on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.