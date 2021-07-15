Wind-up Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle Jump Rally aims for longest jump record at Klock Werks event

Team Klock Werks, The Corn Palace and the City of Mitchell are at it again, hosting the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party. This will be the 14th year Team Klock Werks has hosted the event. Four years ago, Klock Werks joined forces with the City of Mitchell to expand the annual celebration.

This year’s Pre-Sturgis Party will take place on Thursday, Aug. 5 in downtown Mitchell, South Dakota, from 5-10 p.m. The community is invited to join the riders that stop-by on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This family-friendly event offers a fun night for all in attendance.

New this year, the First Official “Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle” Jump Rally. Wind’em Up for the largest Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle event ever held. Celebrities and kids will go head-to-head to compete for the longest jump in front of the World’s Only Corn Palace.

Not only will there be great fun for all with this throwback toy; but veteran jumper, Vince Ream aka “The 7” Daredevil”, will be joining the event. Ream is widely recognized as the top jumper in the world, and he will show off his talents by attempting to set the World Record for the longest jump by a hand powered toy motorcycle. This competition is an Evel Knievel Toys officially sanctioned event sponsored by California Creations, evelknieveltoys.com.

Real life stunt biker C-Bear and his crazy crew will make sure Evel Knievel and his wild ways live on as they perform their epic street stunt show at the top of the hour.

Support the All Kids Bike obstacle course and help provide Strider Bikes to schools in Hanson County. Kids are invited to participate in the Strider Bike obstacle course. This is a fantastic way to teach kids to ride on two wheels.

Klock Werks and Dixxon Flannel have teamed up again to debut the Klock Werks Tribute Shop Shirt flannel. Team Klock Werks debuted the original red, black and white plaid shop shirt while attending a trade expo. In true Klock Werks fashion the shirt became a statement piece in the industry. The new Tribute Shop Shirt flannel will only be available in person at the Pre-Sturgis party with a limit of three per person.

Shelby Lee Lowe will be providing live music during happy hour from 5-7pm. Shelby has become a favorite of the Pre-Sturgis event. New this year, DJ Sieff Style of Sioux Falls will be providing jams and keeping the Corn Palace Plaza rocking from 7-10pm.

Once again, the Jack Daniels beverage garden will keep everyone refreshed. Snag a bite to eat at one of the food trucks, including Scotty D’s, Big Daddy’s BBQ, Mini Donuts, Hungry Dog and more.

We welcome back local car enthusiast and UTV owners with free downtown parking to show off their wares between 2nd and 5th Avenue.

And of course, the feature of the event, motorcycle parking. Come down to get a taste of the world’s greatest motorcycle rally with a small town feel in Mitchell, South Dakota. Motorcycle parking is available at 7th and Main Street for all to view these beautiful bikes.

Don’t miss the biggest party of the year! Mark your calendar to attend the Annual Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party at the World’s Only Corn Palace, powered by Team Klock Werks.