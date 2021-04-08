Customer returns after 12 years: Instagram

Throughout 2020 most dealerships have noticed an influx of new customers, while also seeing longtime enthusiasts eventually returning to the industry. According to an Instagram post from Barney's Motorcycle and Marine, customers are coming out of the woodwork to return to their former love.



“She hasn't ridden for years, 12 years to be exact, and Heather agrees that's waaay too long! What is this beautiful ride you may ask? It's a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 w/ABS!!!! Time to make up some time. Congrats on your new Ninja. 2 wheels, 1 love. Who’s next?,” the post read.

You can view the post below. Has your dealership been using social media to attract and celebrate its sales? If so, let Powersports Business know!