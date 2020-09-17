Insta Tips: Show off your shop’s accessorized builds

Today Powersports Business kicks off a new feature called Insta Tips. It’s meant to provide fellow dealers with content ideas that will stop consumers while they are scrolling through their Instagram feed and say “I want that machine!”

Joey Belmont and crew at Big#1 Motorsports in Birmingham, Alabama, know a thing or two about moving units. They’ve done it for 49 years. The dealership’s social media game is equally deft. The “customer with machine” photos should be inundating your Instagram page. In fact, most of the top dealers don’t let their customers leave without a photo of them standing next to their new unit. The big grins are part of the bit.

This Can-Am Defender MAX XMR is a sight to see on the Big#1 Insta. Accessories that many folks don’t even know exist get the spotlight, including a quack rack, track kit, roof rack, lights and more. On Facebook, a pair of videos add to the excitement.

This rig is so over the top that Big#1 gave it two more posts after the original. They all got heaps of likes.

Did you spot a post on your favorite dealership's Instagram that we should know about? Drop us a note at the email below.

2020 Powersports Business Insta Tips

Big #1 Motorsports — 1,696 followers

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com