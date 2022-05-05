Top dealerships for Instagram followers are from California, North Carolina

The powersports dealership landscape is full of engaged Instagram accounts, but there's only room at the top for one No. 1.
That's where Chapparal Motorsports (@chaparralmoto) in California sits to lead all dealerships with 35,600 followers. Performance East (North Carolina) is in second at 25,600, with Bert's Mega Mall (California) in third at 22,500, Indian Motorcycle of Orange County (California) in fourth at 17,800 and Great Western Motorcycles (North Carolina) fifth at 15,400.
We’re tracking the dealership Instagram pages with the most followers (4,000 minimum to keep it manageable). They will be listed in each edition of the print magazine so that those dealerships just getting started on their IG can have somewhere to turn for tips of the IG trade. We’ll showcase the 2022 IG pages with the most followers in the Market Data Book later this year.
For now, here are some dealership Instagram pages to follow, with total followers (April/May 2022 timeframe):
chaparralmoto – 35,600
performanceeast - 25,600
bertsmegamall – 22,500
indianmotorcycleoc - 17,800
greatwesternmc – 15,400
nashpowersports – 13, 400
quaidharleydavidson - 12,400
newyorkcityharley - 11,900
st.paulhd – 10,100
hdofscottsdale – 9,586
funbikecentermotorsports – 8,625
wow_motorcycles - 8,451
riversideharley – 8,383
hbharleydavidson – 7,574
rockstarharleydavidson - 6,071
freedompowersports – 5,264
babbittsonline – 5,413
jlharleydavidson - 5,108
paulsons_motorsports – 5,012
power_motorsports – 4,997
philly_cycle – 4,618
motorcityharley - 4,466
alligatoralleyhd - 4,332
gvpowersports – 4,569
bigstcharles – 4,202
PG&A manufacturers
protaper - 462,000
renthal_moto - 405,000
yoshimura_rd - 349,000
bellhelmets - 289,000
thormxofficial - 259,000
iconmotosports - 227,000
flyracingusa - 218,000
shoeihelmetsusa - 196,000
sscycle - 187,000
answerracing - 156,000
vanceandhines - 137,000
6dhelmets - 125,000
acerbisusa - 124,000
arlennessmotorcycles - 103,000
klockwerks - 72,100
araiamericas - 71,800
riskracingmoto - 70,500
evo_powersports - 69,300
kuryakyn - 62,700
galferusa - 62,000
performancemachine - 57,800
memphisshades - 55,900
scorpionexo - 43,200
giantloopmoto - 41,500
ohlinsusa - 32,100
twobrothersracing - 30,900
ecoxgear - 28,100
motionpro - 25,500
mooseelite - 22,600
didchain - 21,900
bikemanperformance - 21,400
Email dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com or message us at powersportsbusiness on Instagram if your dealership has more than 4,000 followers. PG&A companies? 20K minimum.