Top dealerships for Instagram followers are from California, North Carolina

The powersports dealership landscape is full of engaged Instagram accounts, but there's only room at the top for one No. 1.

That's where Chapparal Motorsports (@chaparralmoto) in California sits to lead all dealerships with 35,600 followers. Performance East (North Carolina) is in second at 25,600, with Bert's Mega Mall (California) in third at 22,500, Indian Motorcycle of Orange County (California) in fourth at 17,800 and Great Western Motorcycles (North Carolina) fifth at 15,400.

We’re tracking the dealership Instagram pages with the most followers (4,000 minimum to keep it manageable). They will be listed in each edition of the print magazine so that those dealerships just getting started on their IG can have somewhere to turn for tips of the IG trade. We’ll showcase the 2022 IG pages with the most followers in the Market Data Book later this year.

For now, here are some dealership Instagram pages to follow, with total followers (April/May 2022 timeframe):

chaparralmoto – 35,600

performanceeast - 25,600

bertsmegamall – 22,500

indianmotorcycleoc - 17,800

greatwesternmc – 15,400

nashpowersports – 13, 400

quaidharleydavidson - 12,400

newyorkcityharley - 11,900

st.paulhd – 10,100

hdofscottsdale – 9,586

funbikecentermotorsports – 8,625

wow_motorcycles - 8,451

riversideharley – 8,383

hbharleydavidson – 7,574

rockstarharleydavidson - 6,071

freedompowersports – 5,264

babbittsonline – 5,413

jlharleydavidson - 5,108

paulsons_motorsports – 5,012

power_motorsports – 4,997

philly_cycle – 4,618

motorcityharley - 4,466

alligatoralleyhd - 4,332

gvpowersports – 4,569

bigstcharles – 4,202

PG&A manufacturers

protaper - 462,000

renthal_moto - 405,000

yoshimura_rd - 349,000

bellhelmets - 289,000

thormxofficial - 259,000

iconmotosports - 227,000

flyracingusa - 218,000

shoeihelmetsusa - 196,000

sscycle - 187,000

answerracing - 156,000

vanceandhines - 137,000

6dhelmets - 125,000

acerbisusa - 124,000

arlennessmotorcycles - 103,000

klockwerks - 72,100

araiamericas - 71,800

riskracingmoto - 70,500

evo_powersports - 69,300

kuryakyn - 62,700

galferusa - 62,000

performancemachine - 57,800

memphisshades - 55,900

scorpionexo - 43,200

giantloopmoto - 41,500

ohlinsusa - 32,100

twobrothersracing - 30,900

ecoxgear - 28,100

motionpro - 25,500

mooseelite - 22,600

didchain - 21,900

bikemanperformance - 21,400

Email dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com or message us at powersportsbusiness on Instagram if your dealership has more than 4,000 followers. PG&A companies? 20K minimum.