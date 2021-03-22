Sheffield Financial adds retail financing contract with EV company

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, and ICON EV., LLC, recently agreed to a multiyear financing services agreement effective immediately.

The agreement allows Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Sheffield to provide consumer financing services to customers of Tampa-based ICON's independent dealer network.

"ICON is proud to be joining an elite class of manufacturers that do business with Sheffield Financial. This partnership will further advance the ICON brand and offer consumers fast, easy and flexible financing solutions through Sheffield. Not only is this a benefit for the consumer but also our dealer network by creating liquidity downstream. We look forward to doing business with Sheffield for many years to come," said Steven Gianfilippo, ICON CFO.

"We're excited to partner with ICON and provide financing for their versatile electric vehicle models," said Jeff McKay, Sheffield Financial CEO and head of point-of-sale lending for Truist. "Sheffield is committed to providing innovative financing solutions, friendly service and quick credit decisions for our manufacturers, dealers and customers."

