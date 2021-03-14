Aftermarket company launches direct-to-consumer website

Hayes Performance Systems in Mequon, Wisconsin, parent company of Hayes Brakes and braking systems manufacturer for powersports vehicles, has launched a direct-to-consumer website for Hayes Brake purchases.

Here’s the skinny:

Hayes Performance Systems, parent company of Hayes Brakes and braking systems manufacturer for bicycles, powersports vehicles, and heavy equipment, has launched a direct-to-consumer website for Hayes original powersports parts. Following the success of hayesbicycle.com, Hayes responded to the demand for consumer access to Hayes Brakes’ premiere powersports products.

The site offers a collection of Hayes Brakes’ master cylinders, brake caliper kits, brake pads, and tools for UTV, ATV, motorcycle, and snowmobile applications.

“Hayes Performance Systems looks forward to supporting consumer demand with direct access to premiere braking systems. HayesPowersports.com carries braking products for weekend warriors and competitive race teams. Whether you are looking to upgrade your current system or retire a battle-worn brake, this website is for you.” said Phil Malliet, CEO and President at Hayes Performance Systems.

Scott Grall, Director of Marketing and the website’s project leader added, "We are thrilled to be bringing this site to life and offering exceptional Hayes braking products directly to the consumer for the first time ever. We look forward to the continued evolution of the website with more Hayes favorites and new direct to consumer product. I might be a bit biased, but I recommend you put the website on your favorites list to ensure you’re in-the-know when it comes to all the new premium brake products available from Hayes.”

Features of HayesPowersports.com include:

• Access to Hayes original parts from Hayes Brakes USA-based manufacturing plant

• Fast shipping (Currently USA Only)

• Access to braking systems that elevate a vehicle’s performance

• Shoppers can quickly find and purchase new Hayes calipers, master cylinders, and common replacement parts for Hayes Brake equipped vehicles

• Customer support from the team at Hayes Brakes