Parts Unlimited adds Virginia Championship Hare Scramble Series to program

Parts Unlimited has teamed up with the Virginia Championship Hare Scramble Series (VCHSS) as part of the 2021 We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

VCHSS is an outdoor dirt bike series that is scheduled to start March 7 with the Joe Lloyd Memorial in Chatham. The series ends Oct. 24 with Lake Sugar Tree in Axton.

The Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide.

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, Parts Unlimited sells to over 12,000 dealerships worldwide and continues to expand their market penetration with their sister companies, Drag Specialties, Parts Canada, and Parts Europe.