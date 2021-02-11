Very strong start to 2021 for many industry businesses: poll

One of the most beneficial aspects of the 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series is the ability to poll the live webinar audience in real time. As part of the slick webinar platform that gets engagement of some variety from over half of the attendees, Powersports Business is able to provide instantaneous results of poll questions that are asked to the attendees.

On the #WebinarWednesday, Feb. 10 webinar with Speed UTV co-founder Todd Romano and Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon, attendees were asked:

“How would you characterize your 2021 January through today business performance relative to plan?”

Above plan — 43%

On plan — 49%

Below plan — 8%

