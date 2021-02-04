Miss the PSB webinar yesterday? We’ve got you covered

#WebinarWednesday brought with it heaps of insight and expertise from dealership owner/operators Justin Johnson and Dale Rhoads, co-hosts alongside Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon on the Powersports Business Online Learning Series.

With extensive history at the dealership level, Rhoads and Johnson team up as co-owners of Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson and St. Paul Harley-Davidson in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Click the image above to view the Feb. 3 PSB Online Learning Series webinar with Dale Rhoads, Justin Johnson and Dave McMahon.

From their earliest experiences at Ed Lemco training sessions to more modern-day topics like using a fogging machine to disinfect the showroom during COVID to ball toss as a training mechanism, there was plenty for dealer attendees to soak up as the 2021 series kicked off thanks to sponsors McGraw Powersports, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and CFMOTO.

And we are back in the virtual saddle again next week on Feb. 10. Speed UTV co-founder and COO Todd Romano, who also founded DragonFire Racing back in the day, will host alongside McMahon to share insight on his latest manufacturing venture.

