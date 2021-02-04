Did you receive an invite to today’s PSB YouTube premiere?

Considering this your personal invitation to join us today as we reveal the 2021 video semifinalists for the Powersports Business Nifty 50 Awards. The YouTube Premiere, complete with a live chat, gets underway at 1:00 p.m. Central on Thursday, Feb. 4. With a handful of folks already waiting and 3 thumbs up in the hours before it launches, we’re looking forward to the countdown.

Check it out here:

“Video submissions were voluntary but the participation and engagement from the industry made a compilation video a must-see,” said Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon. “The YouTube channel is a perfect place to help dealers and industry members get a closer look at some of the products up for consideration for the coveted Nifty 50 award.”

The 2021 Nifty 50 winners will be revealed in the February print edition of Powersports Business magazine.