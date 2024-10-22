DealersLatest NewsNewsNifty 50Previous Top Daily StoriesTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

PSB opens 2025 Nifty 50 nominations

The StaffOctober 22, 2024

Powersports Business is excited to open the nomination form for the 2025 Nifty 50 contest! Aftermarket and factory parts, accessories, and new products from service providers and technology companies are eligible. Nominate your company’s innovative product today!

The 2025 Powersports Business Nifty 50 nominations are due Friday, December 20, so we invite you to consider which of your products should be included on the 2025 Nifty 50 list.

Nominate your product for the Powersports Business 2025 Nifty 50 by submitting the form below:

Powersports Business Nifty 50 logo

