The 2021 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 eS side-by-side gets the video spotlight on the Powersports Business YouTube channel.

Featuring similar DNA to the 2021 Teryx KRX 1000, the eS model, comes equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) featuring FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks.

