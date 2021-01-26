Stephenson wins Eagle River, clinches historic four-peat

According to Powersports Business sibling publication Snow Goer, “This sort of domination is not supposed to happen at the Eagle River World Championship Snowmobile Derby.”

But it’s exactly what snowmobile racing fans were treated to this year during a season that was anything but business as usual.

Last year Blaine Stephenson became the first driver to win three consecutive World Championships, but has now has topped that fete by winning four straight while also matching the legendary P.J. Wandersheid – one of his childhood racing heroes – as the only four-timer overall in snowmobile racing’s biggest prize.

Snow Goer has all the details and exclusive photos of this year’s action, and don’t forget to suggest their Fantasy Snowmobile Racing Challenge to fans who walk through your doors this winter.

The Wahl Bros team celebrates Blaine Stephenson’s four-peat at Eagle River.