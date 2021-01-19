Harley-Davidson reveals 2021 model lineup; Pan-America gets Feb. 22 launch

Harley-Davidson offers motorcycle riders more performance, style, technology and freedom for the soul in 2021. Highlights of the line include the gritty Street Bob 114 and restyled Fat Boy 114 cruisers, and on-trend new styling options for three popular performance baggers: Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special and Road King Special models. Harley-Davidson will also offer four super-premium models created by its Custom Vehicle Operations team.

“Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience,” said VP Marketing, Theo Keetell. “The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter this new year and a new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever.”

Street Bob 114 Highlights Cruiser Models

Eight Harley-Davidson Softail models offer a pure riding experience, combining modern power and technology with authentic American styling. The new Street Bob 114 model adds stripped-down bobber styling and no-nonsense performance to the cruiser line. The lightest-weight Softail model equipped with a powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the Street Bob 114 is a quick-and-nimble ride with power to spare. It’s loaded with authentic attitude, from its mini-ape handlebar to the chopped rear fender.

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

With its steamroller stance the Fat Boy model remains one of the most physically imposing motorcycles in the Harley-Davidson portfolio. Refreshed styling for 2021 brightens its look as brilliant chrome replaces the satin chrome finish on the powertrain and exhaust, the front end, the rear fender struts and the console.

For cruiser riders seeking more performance, Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories offers Milwaukee-Eight Screamin’ Eagle Stage III kits for Softail models that boost displacement and compression for a significant increase in torque and power over the stock engine.

Hot Rod Baggers Highlight Touring Models

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle line includes a trio of hot rod baggers with fresh swagger and new features. With a slammed stance and muscular Milwaukee-Eight 114 power, the Road King Special, Road Glide Special and Street Glide Special models combine a commanding street presence with the long-haul capabilities of the Harley-Davidson Touring chassis.

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

The Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special models have new two-tone paint options, and a choice of a blacked-out or bright chrome styling treatment — a choice between dark and sinister, or brilliant and more traditional. Road King Special and Street Glide Special models are equipped with a new brilliant Daymaker LED headlamp, and all three Special models feature a new low-profile engine guard that emphasizes their slammed profiles.

All Harley-Davidson Touring models equipped with the color touch-screen Boom! Box GTS infotainment system now feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay application compatibility. With a wired connection to a compatible smartphone, the rider may use either app to access media, streaming services, communication and navigation on the road while minimizing distractions.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

CVO Models: Next-Level Audio

Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations motorcycles represent the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson style and design, with show-stopping finishes, advanced technology, exclusive components and obsessive attention to detail.

For 2021, the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models debut all-new Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate, an advanced audio system, featuring speakers and amplifiers designed specifically for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate components will also be available through Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories for 2014-later H-D Touring motorcycles equipped with a Boom! Box infotainment unit.

Each of the four 2021 CVO models — CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Limited and CVO Tri Glide — feature new paint options and styling features. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine is exclusive to CVO models and is the most-powerful engine offered as original equipment from the Harley-Davidson factory.

Continuously engineering new technology to make motorcycling even more intuitive, all CVO models are equipped with RDRS Safety Enhancements (formerly known as RDRS). This suite of technologies is designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions. Elements of RDRS Safety Enhancements include Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Vehicle Hold Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

Harley-Davidson Pan America Model Global Reveal Feb. 22, 2021

Harley-Davidson's all-new Pan America 1250 adventure touring motorcycle was previewed in the Jan. 19 H-D 21 virtual launch experience. Harley-Davidson will be bringing the world back together on Feb. 22 to reveal the motorcycle's full details in a separate digital event with the spotlight on the new Pan America motorcycle. Register for the debut event now at www.H-D.com/PanAmerica.