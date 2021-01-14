BRP wins three ‘Good Design USA’ awards

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) has ended 2020 on a high note with three wins at the prestigious Good Design USA Awards. The three winning products include the 2020 Sea-Doo GTI, 2020 Can-Am Spyder RT and 2020 Ski-Doo Expedition Xtreme.

“We’re thrilled to have been recognized with 13 awards in 2020. This is a huge accomplishment for our teams, and I’d like to highlight the dedication and innovative spirit of everyone at BRP,” said Denys Lapointe, Senior Vice-President of Design, Innovation and Creative Services at BRP. “This year saw many people take refuge in the outdoors with the help of BRP’s products, and we look forward to seeing a continuation of this trend in 2021.”