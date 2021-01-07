Gunmetal Grey side-by-side wheels available

Do your dealership’s customers need a slick new Gunmetal Grey /Black finish wheel to go with their new side-by-side purchase? Looking for an additional line on the PO?

The ST-5 wheels from System 3 Off-Road bring rally-racing style to the UTV market. New for 2021, the ST-5 wheels come in a striking Gunmetal Grey / Black finish, as well as the original Matte Black and Bronze/Black finishes.

In 14 x 7 and 15 x 7 sizes, the ST-5 wheels come with factory-installed valve stems and bolt-in center caps. These wheels feature heavy-duty inner and outer wheel lips and 1,200-pound load ratings. They’re backed by the System 3 Lifetime Structural Warranty.

ST-5 wheels are distributed exclusively by Tucker. Suggested retail prices for the new ST-5 wheels: 14 x 7, $141; 15 x 7, $161.