BAR X/Chaparral/ECSTAR Suzuki Racing reveals 250 Supercross team

BAR X/Chaparral/ECSTAR Suzuki has announced its four-rider 250 class team for the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross series. All four riders will compete on the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z250 and benefit from the exceptional support of Suzuki’s RM Army support program.

The BAR X/Chaparral/ECSTAR Suzuki team becomes the premier Suzuki 250 Supercross team after demonstrating excellent performance in the amateur ranks over the past several years. Team manager Larry Brooks will field an impressive group of young Suzuki riders as they challenge for podiums and race wins throughout the 2021 Supercross season.

“BAR X and Suzuki have worked hard the last few years building our program with top amateur athletes, and competing in select pro events,” Brooks said. “We feel we are in a great place to take the next step and become the primary 250 class program for Suzuki. We are dedicated to competing with the best and making sure the RM-Z250 is up front when the gate drops for the 2021 Race Season.”

The BAR X/Chaparral/ECSTAR Suzuki Racing Team will feature a group of fresh and hungry young riders including Dylan Schwartz, and Derek Drake on the West Coast, and John Short and Sean Cantrell heading up the team’s East Coast Supercross roster.

The BAR X/Chaparral/ECSTAR Suzuki Team will be competing on the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z250 and also have the added support of ECSTAR Suzuki Oil and Chemicals as well as benefit from the Suzuki RM Army support program.

“We are thrilled to partner with the BAR X/Chaparral/ECSTAR program as our Suzuki Supercross 250 class racing team for 2021,” said Chris Wheeler, Suzuki’s racing manager. “BAR X’s solid experience and growth in the 250 class make them a solid and exciting partner for our 2021 racing efforts.”