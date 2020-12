While the Christmas shopping clock is ticking, there’s plenty of time to get inventory for your depleted showroom floor.

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) will be hosting a Harley-Davidson Financial Services auction online next week. The Dec. 29 auction begins at 9 a.m. PT, with 150-plus motorcycles in the lanes.

The auction will held online. Vehicles will run from East to West, so bid it to win it starting at 9 a.m. PT. This auction is open to all NPA registered dealers.