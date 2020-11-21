2021 BMW G 310 R features electronic throttle grip

With its powerful, dynamic single cylinder, the appearance in 2015 of the BMW G 310 R opened up the world of BMW Motorrad’s Dynamic Roadster for the capacity segment under 500 cc. Quick and agile in the city, confident and powerful on the open road — as a result, the lively, purposeful Dynamic Roadster delighted many customers all over the world, especially newcomers. In order to sustain this going forward, BMW Motorrad has made the BMW G 310 R fit for the future and afforded it a range of enhancements.

The heart of the new BMW G 310 R is still the reliable 313 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves, two overhead camshafts and electronic fuel injection. The cylinder inclination to the rear and the cylinder head rotated by 180 degrees with intake at the front and exhaust at the rear remain the design characteristics. This arrangement follows the logic of optimal combustion air ducting and results in a particularly compact vehicle architecture. With an output of 25 kW (34 HP) at 9 500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7 500 rpm, the single-cylinder engine of the new BMW G 310 R is the ideal partner for dynamic Roadster pleasure, including in the current EU 5 homologation.

For use in the new BMW G 310 R, the engine has been equipped with a so-called "electronic throttle grip" (electromotive throttle controller) and now offers an even more sensitive throttle response. Automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine. The self-boosting anti-hopping clutch is also new. It reduces engine drag torque and provides a significant increase in driving safety — particularly during braking maneuvers involving simultaneous downshifting. It also offers significantly reduced operating forces at the clutch lever.

New LED headlight and LED flashing turn indicators — seeing and being seen optimally.

Whereas the BMW G 310 R was already equipped with brake lights in LED technology, the new BMW G 310 R now has a full-LED headlight for even better visibility at night and LED flashing turn indicators for increased visibility in traffic. The new LED headlight ensures particularly bright and homogeneous illumination of the road. The three light functions high beam, low beam and — depending on the country — daytime driving light can be conveniently operated using the left handlebar controls.

Both, the clutch lever and the handbrake lever are now adjustable in four stages. It thus now provides ergonomic benefits — particularly for people with small hands. Stage 3 of the brake lever adjustment corresponds to the grip width until now. In the 1st position the brake lever is 6 mm closer to the handlebar.

Dynamics and agility are also reflected in the design of the new BMW G 310 R. Here the visual similarity to sporty family members like the BMW S 1000 R is unmistakable. This is also reflected in the color scheme of the Dynamic Roadster. What all three color options of the BMW G 310 R have in common are the engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and coolant pump as well as footrest plate and rear grab handle, now painted in Titanium Grey Metallic.

Besides the base color, Cosmic Black, and accentuated masculine touch, another base color option, Polar White, is now available, which together with blue painted accents represents the traditional BMW corporate colors in a fresh, dynamic way. In Sport style with the base color, Limestone Metallic, eye-catching red "R" graphic on the fairing side panels and red frame and wheels, the new BMW G 310 R confidently reveals its sporty side.

All new features of the BMW G 310 R at a glance:

• Single-cylinder engine according to EU-5 homologation with electromotive throttle controller and automatic idle speed increase.

• Self-boosting anti-hopping clutch.

• New LED headlight and LED flashing turn indicators.

• Hand lever adjustable in four stages for brake and clutch.

• Engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and coolant pump as well as footrest plate and rear grab handle painted in Titanium Grey Metallic.

• Softly reimagined design with two attractive base colors and the exclusive style option “Sport” with red as accent color.