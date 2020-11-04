Kawasaki dealership earns first Ichiban honors

After some dedicated efforts to customer service, employee satisfaction and simply moving metal, chalk up another first-time Ichiban Award-winning dealership for Kawasaki.

Alamo Cycle Plex in San Antonio has been named a 2020 Kawasaki Ichiban Silver award winner by Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC). Ichiban dealers have met the very highest standard in sales, service and customer satisfaction.

Alamo Cycle Plex in San Antonio celebrates with the 2020 Kawasaki Ichiban Award.

“I’m especially proud of this award because we’ve never been Ichiban and since I took over the store two years ago, we’ve been trying to reach this level. I’m fully confident next year we will be Gold,” owner/GM Dave Sears told Powersports Business.

In Japanese, Ichiban is used to describe the best, or No.1 in a certain discipline or category. Kawasaki dealers can achieve Platinum, Gold, or Silver level by exceling in vehicle, parts & accessory sales, extended warranty, Kawasaki Owners Relationship Excellence (K.O.R.E.) score, online dealership staff training and more.

Did you see the Ichiban award land at your dealership recently? Snap a photo with the team and tell us all about it at the email below.

