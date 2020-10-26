Major acquisition in PWC accessories business

One of the largest acquisitions in recent years in the personal watercraft accessories business has been announced from a pair of longtime industry stalwarts.

Florida-based marine and powersports entrepreneur Greg Pickren, owner of brands such as SBT and Watercraft Superstore, has acquired California-based Hydro-Turf from H-T founder Arno Olbricht.

Greg Pickren (left) and Arno Olbricht.

“Hydro-Turf has been for over 30 years and still is the leader in watercraft traction mats and seat covers, and we are extremely excited about this acquisition,” Pickren said. “Mr. Olbricht certainly deserves a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to the industry.”

“Founding and growing Hydro-Turf to the company that it is today has been my passion for most of my adult life. I will miss the daily challenges of running the business, but I am confident that the company has a bright future under the direction of Mr. Pickren,” Olbricht said.

The company will be relocated to a new, larger manufacturing facility in Clearwater, Florida, during the first quarter of 2021.

“Hydro-Turf will continue to provide the same outstanding level of customer service and product quality, something for which the company has been known for over the last thirty years,” Pickren said.

Pickren’s family of companies and brands include Marine Mat, SEI Marine Products, API Marine, 4XPro, East Lake Axle, Watercraft Superstore, SBT, BlackTip Jet Sports, Adonis Impellers and Pacific Big Wave.

The family of companies is headquartered in Tampa and has manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Taiwan. The collective group of companies has 300 employees and annual sales of $70 million.

Hydro-Turf was founded in 1990 by Olbricht. Hydro-Turf is the industry leader in watercraft traction mats and seat covers with multiple original equipment and aftermarket distributer and dealer accounts. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Anaheim.

The company also produces seat covers and other products under the trade name HT Moto for the motorcycle, snowmobile, ATV and side-by-side industries.

