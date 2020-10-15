Powersports Business launches Online Learning Series

Extensive educational opportunities for dealers and industry members are being launched today with the formation of the Powersports Business Online Learning Series, the B2B brand’s newest content initiative.

The free-to-attend interactive sessions will allow for both peer-to-peer learning as well as insight and business advice from powersports industry experts in the ever-growing virtual setting.

The first sessions will be held Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m. Central.

Raise your hand that you are interested in attending by clicking here and we will keep you updated as a VIP (Very Interested Person). The actual registration link will be provided in upcoming editions of the Powersports Business Enewsletter.

“Powersports Business is always looking for ways to engage and help educate dealers across the country and this training series will let us do that on a year-round basis, in a format that is efficient and easy to participate in,” said Sales Director Mark Rosacker.

The PSB Online Learning Series continues into 2021 with sessions being offered in February, May, August and November. The online 60-minute sessions in 2021 will be held the first, second and third Wednesdays of each of those months at 1:00 p.m. Central.

“At Powersports Business we have a great history of providing the most informed and relevant content to help dealers grow their profitability,” said David Voll, Vice President of PSB. “We will continue that pursuit with our new training series. We have built our PSB audience for more than 20 years and are excited to offer the Online Learning Series as another engagement channel.”

We’re already reserving spots for prospective guest panelists. Click here if you are passionate enough about an industry growth topic and how it can help the dealer audience. Presentations are to be a maximum of 30 minutes in a virtual setting. Dave McMahon, editor-in-chief of Powersports Business, will serve as the moderator and host for all sessions.

The topic for the Nov. 4 and 11 sessions is “Carrying Industry Momentum into the Winter.”