Jabaay joins dealership website software company SpinCar

Syracuse, New York-based SpinCar, a digital automotive merchandising software company, announced that Jim Jabaay has joined the company as Vice President, Specialty Markets.

He will lead the company’s accelerating growth in specialty sectors including RV, powersports, marine, outdoor power equipment, commercial trucking and heavy equipment/machinery.

Jabaay previously served as President of LotVantage, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for specialty dealerships and auto industry service providers. A prominent speaker, Jabaay has been a featured presenter at the Powersports DEALER Seminars @ AIMExpo, Digital Dealer and the Marine Dealer Conference and Expo (MDCE).

Jim Jabaay was part of the Spincar team that joined the PSB crew for a virtual meeting earlier this week.

SpinCar is expanding its executive team to support quickly growing demand for its digital merchandising and data platform in an increasing number of markets beyond automotive dealerships, OEMs, and wholesale auctions.

The company’s products enable vehicle sellers to develop and activate an entirely new set of first party behavioral data with specialized applications that drive greater customer engagement, sales and marketing effectiveness. SpinCar’s software and data are used by thousands of dealers, wholesalers and OEMs in 30 countries.

“Consumer demand for personalized experiences is growing exponentially across all markets,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. “Specialty vehicle and equipment dealers continue to see strong demand, driven by growing interest in off-road, leisure and recreational activities, and effective online merchandising is critical to their continued success. Our business continues to expand as vehicle sellers of all types and sizes look to take advantage of data and technology that deliver the immersive, interactive digital experiences that consumers demand, particularly in our new reality. Jim’s leadership and experience will enable us to rapidly scale our business in the specialty markets segment.”

At LotVantage, Jabaay held the roles of Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Company Vice President and President, leading the company to record highs in revenue and profitability while spearheading the development and commercialization of digital solutions for the automotive, powersports, marine, RV and outdoor power equipment segments.

Previously, he served as Trade Operations Manager for Cox subsidiary DealerTrack, a global leader in automotive DMS and digital solutions. Earlier in his career, Jabaay held sales and business development roles at Manheim Automotive and began learning the business at his very first job, holding various positions at his father’s dealership.

An industry thought leader, Jabaay was recognized in both Auto Remarketing and Boating Industry’s 40 under 40 and has also been a contributor for PowerSports Business and Boating Industry.

“SpinCar is leading the digital revolution in merchandising, personalization and first-party data in the auto retail and wholesale channels. The need for these capabilities to meet consumer expectations and succeed in an increasingly competitive market is no less urgent in specialty verticals like powersports, RV, marine and outdoor equipment,” said Jabaay. “I’m thrilled to be joining SpinCar at this exciting time and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success by introducing even more vehicle sellers, OEMs, and partners around the globe to this transformational technology.”