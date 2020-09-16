Paul Veracka acquires seventh Harley-Davidson dealership

After 13 years of ownership, Hendrick Automotive Group has sold one of its dealerships to Paul Veracka with assistance from George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services.

Here’s the press release announcing the transaction:

Performance Brokerage Services, North America’s highest volume new car and Harley-Davidson dealership broker, is pleased to announce the sale of Old Glory Harley-Davidson of Laurel, Maryland from Hendrick Automotive Group to Paul Veracka.

Old Glory Harley-Davidson of Laurel, Maryland located off of Route 197 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway opened in February 2007 as the second Harley-Davidson dealership in Prince George’s County. The owners wanted to be a service for the community. Displays of the dealership's commitment and their strong support of the local police and first responders has been memorialized throughout the store.

The access road into Old Glory Harley-Davidson was even renamed to “Steven F. Gaughan Drive,” after a Prince George’s police officer who was killed in 2005 near the dealership. The dealership was operated by co-owner Bob Supler, Jr. for many years. He was an honorary member of the Nam Knights, H.O.G. chapter member and participated in many charity events serving the community. Bob passed away in 2019 and the dealership came under management of Randy Voltin, who was the controller for the dealership.

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has represented for sale over 250 automotive and motorcycle dealerships making it the highest volume automotive and motorcycle dealership brokerage firm in North America.

George C. Chaconas, the exclusive advisor for this transaction and the head of the National Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services commented, “It was an honor and privilege to advise Hendrick Automotive Group sell their only Harley-Davidson dealership to Paul Veracka. It was a pleasure working with Paul Veracka again, after selling him Six Bends Harley-Davidson in Fort Myers and Naples Harley-Davidson in Florida from Scott Fischer. Thank you very much to the Hendrick Automotive Group and Courtney Bernhard from my Tampa office of Performance Brokerage Services for assisting in this transaction. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to be of service and wish Paul great success in carrying on the legacy of Old Glory Harley-Davidson in Laurel, Maryland.”

New owner and well-seasoned Harley-Davidson dealership owner, Paul Veracka, adds his seventh dealership to his group of stores. He is the current owner/operator of:

High Octane Harley-Davidson of North Billerica, Massachusetts,

Palm Beach Harley-Davidson of West Palm Beach, Florida,

Rockstar Harley-Davidson of Ft. Myers, Florida,

Motown Harley-Davidson of Taylor, Michigan,

Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson of Sunrise, Florida

and

Manchester Harley-Davidson of Manchester, New Hampshire.

The dealership will retain the name Old Glory Harley-Davidson and remain at its current location at 11800 Laurel Bowie Road, Laurel, MD.