Minnesota Martins make it a family affair at Loretta Lynn’s 2 National

The second of back-to-back visits to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee's famed Loretta Lynn's Ranch featured a wild afternoon of racing for the second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Mother Nature played a major role in the outcome of the MotoSport.com Loretta Lynn's 2 National, as challenging track conditions made for unpredictable racing across both the 450 Class and 250 Class.

One week after capturing his first career 450 Class win, championship point leader Zach Osborne experienced an adventurous afternoon aboard his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machine. Despite some ups and downs, Osborne stepped up when it mattered most and grabbed a victory in the final moto to vault himself to the top of the overall classification for a second-straight win and an extension of his point lead.

In the 250 Class it was only a matter of time before Jeremy Martin made his long awaited return to the top step of the podium, and in the midst of some of the most difficult conditions in recent memory the GEICO Honda rider prevailed in just his second start since returning from a major back injury suffered during the 2018 season. Martin's triumph highlighted a stellar afternoon for the Martin family, as brother Alex joined him on the overall podium.

Results

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MotoSport.com Loretta Lynn’s 2 National

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch - Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

August 22, 2020

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (5-1)

Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (3-5)

Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (8-2)

Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (2-9)

Max Anstie, England, Suzuki (15-3)

Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (10-6)

Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (1-32)

Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (14-8)

Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (27-4)

Justin Rodbell, Prince Frederick, Md., Kawasaki (12-12)

450 Class Championship Standings

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna - 88

Marvin Musquin, France, KTM - 69

Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha - 59

Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna - 58

Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 51

Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM - 51

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki - 48

Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha - 48

Max Anstie, England, Suzuki - 47

Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 44

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (3-2)

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (2-4)

Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (7-1)

Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (4-5)

Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (8-3)

RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (1-18)

Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (6-10)

Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (12-7)

Lance Kobusch, New Florence, Mo., KTM (16-8)

Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (5-20)

250 Class Championship Standings

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha - 90

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda - 84

Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki - 71

RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 70

Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha - 69

Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki - 61

Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 40

Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki - 38

Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda - 32

Mason Gonzales, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Yamaha - 32