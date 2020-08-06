Italian motorcycle brand lands U.S. distribution

It’s a long way from Milan to Watertown, South Dakota, but the distance just became shorter for dealerships interested in carrying the storied SWM Motorcycles lineup from Italy.

Watertown-based Central Power Sports Distribution is now the U.S. importer of the brand’s motorcycles, parts and accessories.

SWM Motorcycles was founded by a team of skilled technicians with a modern, dynamic assembly plant. Their goal is to build motorcycles with passion and quality craftmanship that exceed riders’ expectations for features, technology, and fun, all while keeping the retail costs very low compared to other OEMs.

“We are very happy to be working with Mark Berg and the entire team at CPD for growth in the U.S. market,” SWM’s Carlo Alberto Rossi said. “SWM has a long history of quality motorcycles and we look forward to the collaboration. This is one more step in the strategy developed by our factory to increase brand recognition, sales, and after-sales support in the U.S. market.”

Berg is also enthusiastic about the new partnership.

“We have always appreciated the SWM Motorcycle lineup, and we wanted a dualsport-oriented model line to support the diverse needs of our CPD dealer network,” Berg said. “SWM has the perfect model mix to complement CPD dealers’ offerings; SWMs dualsports, adventure bikes, and entry-level 4-strokes are the perfect fit with our two-stroke Rieju off-road motorcycles and Electric Motion electric trials bikes. Now we can offer our CPD Dealerships several options for their own unique markets, and these dealerships have the ease and simplicity of working with one experienced team for all of it, right here in the USA.”

SWM’s plans for the immediate future in the U.S. include homologating the SWM street lineup of motorcycles for 50-state street legality. This important step, along with new product development between Italy and the U.S. team, will bring even more options to the SWM dealer network and their customers.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com