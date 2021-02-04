Latest catch for Italian Police Force? Four new MV Agusta bikes

Nothing like some traditional Milanese golden buildings to make some of us hopeful for a return to EICMA someday. It's the backdrop for news out of Milan that MV Agusta has delivered four new Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS motorcycles to the Italian Police Force during a ceremony held at Milan’s “Questura,” the police headquarters.

(From left) Simone Corsi, Giuseppe Petronzi and Timur Sardarov during the MV Augusta delivery ceremony at Questura in Milano.

The bikes feature the official Italian State Police blue livery and join the other two Turismo Veloce and the two Rivale currently in service with the “Nibbio” Motorcycle Unit from Milan’s police headquarters. The police’s MV Agusta fleet has now doubled, contributing to the increased safety on the city streets.

Milan’s Police Commissioner, “Quaestor” Giuseppe Petronzi, and MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov attended the official donation ceremony held at Milan’s Police headquarters. Simone Corsi, who rode an MV Agusta F2 in Misano last September under the colors of the Fiamme Oro Police sporting organization, also attended.

Collaboration between MV Agusta and the police aims at supporting and reinforcing the Nibbio Motorcycle Unit and consequently the level of safety and security across the Milan area thanks to the increased capacity of swift intervention.

The Turismo Veloce has exceptional technical and functional features: from the iconic MV Agusta inline 3-cylinder engine mated to a counter-rotating crankshaft, supplying 110HP at 10.150 rpm, to the side panniers offering 60 liters of storage, enough to hold an emergency kit and the service machine-gun. The Turismo Veloce also boasts the largest fuel tank in its category, 22 liters, providing a 300 km riding autonomy.

With its 199 kg, the Turismo Veloce is the lightest and most agile bike in its category. Also particularly appreciated by the Nibbio squad members is the SCS “Smart Clutch System,” which provides quick, automatic clutch action, a feature specially thought out to be easy and totally intuitive.

“To see our bikes used by the State Police to protect and assist the citizens of Milan fills us with pride,” said Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “At MV Agusta we like to say we manufacture the most beautiful and technologically advanced bikes in the world, but today we are even happier to announce that our technology is being used to provide security to our communities. The women and the men of the Nibbio Unit are exceptional riders, and our bikes could not be in safer hands. I wish to thank Quaestor Petronzi for his trust and for giving us the opportunity to support the extraordinary work of the Italian Police.”

“Today we are consolidating an established collaboration between the State Police and MV Agusta, who is generously increasing our motorcycle fleet. The Nibbio Unit can now count on four new bikes for a better, more capillary patrolling of our streets. The Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS is particularly suited,” continued Quaestor Giuseppe Petronzi, “for Police work in serving our citizens. Improving our monitoring capability through an ever more capillary control over a broad territory is one of our primary objectives. I therefore thank MV Agusta for their generous attention towards the Police Force.”

