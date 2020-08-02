OEM adds preferred floorplan lender

Powersports Business has learned of a new partnership in the floorplan financing world, with both the lender and manufacturer being supported by strong growth in 2020.

Northpoint Commercial Finance has become the preferred lender for HISUN Motors Corp., USA. As part of a multi-year agreement, Northpoint will leverage its advanced set-up and approval process to support HISUN’s rapidly growing dealer network. With competitive rates, expedited decisioning and vast industry knowledge, dealers will experience commercial finance that is tailored to their needs.

“As we continue to grow, we want to ensure that we are aligning ourselves with companies who are committed, not only to our business, but to the entire industry. In recent years, Northpoint Commercial Finance has exemplified all of those traits,” said Jason Sun, CEO of HISUN Motors Corp., USA. “We are excited to be working alongside Northpoint Financial and offer our dealer network even more solutions to help propel their business.”

“Becoming a preferred lender with HISUN Motors Corp. is a perfect fit for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue growing our relationship with them,” said Dan Radley, CEO at Northpoint. “HISUN’s dedication to delivering a quality line of UTVs and ATVs while remaining customer focused is in line with Northpoint’s mission and makes the partnership ideal for both companies.”