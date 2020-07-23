Average down payment on used motorcycles over past year revealed

Exclusive data for Powersports Business readers from CDK Global Lightspeed shows retail financing trends on the sale of 827,000 new and/or pre-owned major units sold between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

This study only includes units where the VIN number can be decoded to identify the exact make, model, product line and segment. OEMs that do not provide specific VIN decoding were not included.

The average down payment for pre-owned motorcycles that were financed during the study's time period at U.S. dealerships that use the Lightspeed DMS is $792. Click here to see the average amount financed for new motorcycles.

In this study, 46% of the total major units sold were motorcycles. Also, 78% of all units sold in the study were new.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com