Accelerate Conference adds U.S. Warranty Corp. as Silver sponsor

Familiar F&I company U.S. Warranty Corporation, known in dealership F&I departments nationwide for its extended service protection contracts, has signed on for the second year in a row as a Silver-level sponsor of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando.

U.S. Warranty Corporation benefitted from sponsoring the 2021 Accelerate Conference with (from left) Roy Mathes Jr. and Jay Demaske engaging with dealers. USWC is returning as a Silver-level sponsor in 2022 in Orlando.

Being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort, the conference will bring together dealership owners, staff and industry members for 2.5 days of education, networking and business building.

USWC Service Contracts Include:

Extensive protection in the event of a breakdown.

Towing/pick up and senior citizen benefits included at no charge.

24/7 toll-free and email claims administration.

Terms up to 7 years for new land vehicles and 5 years for new personal watercraft.

Terms up to 5 years on used and up to 7 years on new motorcycles.

Accepted at repair facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Claims paid by credit card, ACH or check.

Utilizing the same AM Best Rating A- (Excellent) insurance carrier since 1975.

USWC joins four other sponsors who are coming back for Year 2 of the event and taking advantage of the up to 12-month marketing cycle that the sponsorship package offers. Interested in joining the only dealer-focused conference on the calendar? Simply send an email to Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgmediallc.com for sponsorship details.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services and Speed Leasing.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

Advertisement

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.