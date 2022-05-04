Accelerate Conference adds U.S. Warranty Corp. as Silver sponsor

Familiar F&I company U.S. Warranty Corporation, known in dealership F&I departments nationwide for its extended service protection contracts, has signed on for the second year in a row as a Silver-level sponsor of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando.
Being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort, the conference will bring together dealership owners, staff and industry members for 2.5 days of education, networking and business building.
USWC Service Contracts Include:
- Extensive protection in the event of a breakdown.
- Towing/pick up and senior citizen benefits included at no charge.
- 24/7 toll-free and email claims administration.
- Terms up to 7 years for new land vehicles and 5 years for new personal watercraft.
- Terms up to 5 years on used and up to 7 years on new motorcycles.
- Accepted at repair facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
- Claims paid by credit card, ACH or check.
- Utilizing the same AM Best Rating A- (Excellent) insurance carrier since 1975.
USWC joins four other sponsors who are coming back for Year 2 of the event and taking advantage of the up to 12-month marketing cycle that the sponsorship package offers. Interested in joining the only dealer-focused conference on the calendar? Simply send an email to Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgmediallc.com for sponsorship details.
Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.
Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:
Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).
Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services and Speed Leasing.
Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):
• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC
• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA
• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN
• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN
• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS
• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC
• Team Powersports, Garner, NC
• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA
• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC
• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN
• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC
• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL
• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV
• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY
• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA
• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN
The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.