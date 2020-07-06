Polaris recalls Phoenix 200 ATVs due to crash hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Polaris is recalling about 2,800 Phoenix 200 ATVs. The throttle lever stop can fail due to damage during shipping, posing a crash hazard.

About 2,800 units are affected, in addition to 245 units that were sold in Canada.

This recall involves all model year 2018 through 2020 Phoenix 200 ATVs. “Polaris” is decaled on the front body and on the sides of the ATV seats, and “Phoenix 200” is decaled on the side panels. The ATVs were sold in a gray color. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the vehicle’s front left frame.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

The firm received five consumer reports; four of them pertain to the throttle stop breaking, and one report of the throttle stop sticking. No injuries reported.

They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2017 through April 2020 for between $3,800 and $4,200.

The importer is Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn. They were manufactured in Taiwan.