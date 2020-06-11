American Honda confirms cyber attack

Torrance, California-based American Honda distributed the following press release on Wednesday related to how a cyber attack impacted the company’s Powersports Division. The press release is as follows:

On the evening of June 7, Honda suffered a major global cyberattack, and American Honda’s Powersports Division was among those impacted. IT teams worked quickly to contain the attack, and although some areas were affected, there is no current evidence of loss of personally identifiable information.

Production operations at some U.S. plants were impacted, but production has resumed at most of those plants, including Honda South Carolina, where side-by-sides and ATVs are produced.

American Honda Finance Corporation operations were also affected, including the ability to answer calls, make a decision on applications, fund contracts, provide payoff quotes or service customer accounts. Some disruptions are expected to continue through the end of this week. Honda IT teams are focused on restoring systems as quickly as possible.