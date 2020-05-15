Tucker closing California, Arizona offices, eliminating COO, CCO positions

Below is the text of an email sent from Tucker Powersports President Marc McAllister to dealers and suppliers dated May 15, 2020.

To our trusted partners,

I want to tell you about some changes we are making at Tucker Powersports designed to strengthen our company and make us a better partner for you and your business.

Two weeks ago, we announced that we were closing our offices in California and Arizona and moving the product development and purchasing for our Apparel Group and Dragonfire Racing into our Texas office.

Today, we announced an organizational change which realigns our product management staff and also eliminates two senior level positions, the COO position, which had been held by Danny Anderson, and the CCO position, held by Greg Blackwell. We wish Danny, Greg and the small number of other Tucker employees who will not be returning from furlough the best and we thank them for their contributions to our company.

I've asked all of our team members to focus on being the company that adds value to our customers. We want to make our dealers better because they have chosen to purchase from Tucker. This is a complicated task, but my simplified recipe for doing it is:

We must assemble and deliver the best collection of high-demand products in the industry.

We must be operationally great in all aspects of our business.

Our plan is to have employees return to work by mid-June, but obviously this is dependent on the country's success in battling the virus and relaxing stay-at-home orders. We've already seen some positive signs reflected in recent order volume and optimism from our dealers.

I hope you will see us getting better and stronger with the changes we have made. We will continue to provide great sales programs, great marketing for our products and consistent and efficient purchasing and payment to our suppliers.

Thanks for being a critical part of our organization. We are #unitedbypowersports.

Sincerely,

Marc