Top-selling entry-level enduro motorcycle gets $7,799 MSRP for 2021

One of the top-selling entry-level enduro motorcycles in America is set for July availability and brings a $7,779 MSRP.

BETA USA has released details of the 2021 Xtrainer. This model has become one of the USA's top-selling enduro models. Features that relate to the common rider include a 300cc 2-stroke engine that offers a softer power delivery yet still enough on the top end when needed. A lower seat height of 35.8-inches and a dry weight of 218 pounds puts the Xtrainer in a class of its own. New graphics for 2021 highlight the bike even further.

Other features include automatic oil injection so there is no need to pre-mix the fuel. An adjustable power valve allows riders to choose the engine setting that is right for them. A Nissin brake package straight from the larger RR model range along with super soft enduro tires ensure that the fun factor is both exciting and safe.

The Beta Xtrainer is designed for all types of riders, including those who are ready to step up from the traditional 4-stroke play bikes as well as more experienced riders looking for a lightweight extreme enduro play bike. Beta USA is has been very proud of the Xtrainer since its introduction into the market in 2015 as it has brought back many riders to the world of off road recreation.

The first production of this popular model is limited so dealers are encouraged to reach out to their local customers to leave a deposit to ensure delivery.