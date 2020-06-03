2021 off-road 2-stroke range revealed

The “off-road kings” return for 2021 with MSRPs ranging from $7,999 for the 125 RR to $9,199 for the 300 RR, according to a press release Powersports Business has received from Paso Robles, California-based Beta USA.

Following is a look at the details.

The Off-Road Kings Return for 2021

Beta USA is releasing the first pictures and details of the 2021 RR off road 2-stroke range. The entire range is now decked out in Italian Red colors and host a significant amount of updates to insure the competition is not sleeping.

Beta offers a complete range of 2-strokes to provide all riders with different power and feel. The 125 is for the more spirited riders who love the sounds and the feeling only a small-bore 2-stroke can deliver while ripping through the woods.

The "best-kept-secret" 200 RR offers a larger bore and stroke over the 125 however sits in the same chassis. The 200 RR has incredible torque and light weight all with oil injection, electric start, and like the other three models, an adjustable power valve.

The Beta 250 and 300 RR share the same platform with two very different power deliveries. Both models provide a large amount of single-track torque yet the 250 has a bit more over-rev. The 300 is the staple of the Beta brand selling out early each year. This is no surprise as the bike's oil injection, complete lighting package, plastic skid plate, and stunning looks make for a model that stands out in the crowd.

Rideability is Beta's trademark and all four of these models prove that you can have a competitive motorcycle without ripping your arms off.

Other updates include a stronger rear subframe and new mounting of the side panel, both to improve durability. A new seat foam and seat base for more comfort. Improved air filter housing for easier changes. Changes to the shim stacks in both the rear shock and front fork to further enhance the riding experience.

The first shipments are scheduled for late July however most will be sold out by the time they reach the dealers so riders are encouraged to reach out to their Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery.

Prices: (no price increase for 2021)

125 RR $7999.00

200 RR $8699.00

250 RR $8799.00

300 RR $9199.00

plus $389.00 destination fee.